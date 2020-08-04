BREAKING: General Chiwenga appointed Minister of Health with immediate effect

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Vice President Constantino Guchuya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga as Minister of Health and Childcare with immediate effect.The message was announced by Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda on Tuesday afternoon.Chiwenga is supposed to implement a quick turnaround in national healthcare.Read the full statement below