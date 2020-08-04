Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malawi President distances himself from #ZimbabweLivesMatter

by Mandla Ndlovu
04 Aug 2020 at 17:31hrs | Views
The newly elected President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera, has distanced himself from a Twitter account in his name which has been posting a series of tweets in solidarity with the victims of human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.

One of the tweets said: l would like to express my deep concern to the people of Zimbabwe, you deserve to be listened to. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter #FreeZimbabwe #Zimbabwe.

State House Director of Communication and  Executive Assistant to the President  Sean Tsanzo Kampondeni issued a statement on Tuesday distancing the President.


"The public is hereby notified that the Twitter Account bearing the name of The State President of Malawi, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, and the handle @LAZARUSCHAKWARA is fake. It is the illegal work of unauthorized charlatans and impostors with no connection whatsoever to His Excellency or his agents." Kampondeni said. "Being in breach of the Electronic Transactions Act 2016, the existence of this fake account has been duly reported to the relevant authorities for investigation and redress.

"Meanwhile, it should b noted that President Chakwera's official and authorized handle, @LAZARUSCITARWERA, will acquire verified status soon to distinguish it from any current or future counterfeit handles created by usurpers."





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangawa's controversial baker reported to ZACC for stealing Bulawayo maize

28 mins ago | 151 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

1 hr ago | 1348 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 5290 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

3 hrs ago | 1579 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

3 hrs ago | 2659 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

3 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

3 hrs ago | 437 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

3 hrs ago | 991 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

3 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6595 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

7 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

7 hrs ago | 6236 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

7 hrs ago | 3490 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

7 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

7 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

7 hrs ago | 386 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

7 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

7 hrs ago | 498 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1112 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

7 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 2594 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 336 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

7 hrs ago | 522 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

7 hrs ago | 1316 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

7 hrs ago | 748 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 517 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 910 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

8 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

8 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

8 hrs ago | 518 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 782 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 981 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7749 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

22 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

22 hrs ago | 4922 Views

Fuel prices rise

22 hrs ago | 3143 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

22 hrs ago | 3614 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days