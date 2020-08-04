News / National
Malawi President distances himself from #ZimbabweLivesMatter
04 Aug 2020
The newly elected President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera, has distanced himself from a Twitter account in his name which has been posting a series of tweets in solidarity with the victims of human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.
One of the tweets said: l would like to express my deep concern to the people of Zimbabwe, you deserve to be listened to. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter #FreeZimbabwe #Zimbabwe.
State House Director of Communication and Executive Assistant to the President Sean Tsanzo Kampondeni issued a statement on Tuesday distancing the President.
"The public is hereby notified that the Twitter Account bearing the name of The State President of Malawi, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, and the handle @LAZARUSCHAKWARA is fake. It is the illegal work of unauthorized charlatans and impostors with no connection whatsoever to His Excellency or his agents." Kampondeni said. "Being in breach of the Electronic Transactions Act 2016, the existence of this fake account has been duly reported to the relevant authorities for investigation and redress.
"Meanwhile, it should b noted that President Chakwera's official and authorized handle, @LAZARUSCITARWERA, will acquire verified status soon to distinguish it from any current or future counterfeit handles created by usurpers."
Source - Byo24News