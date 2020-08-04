Traditional healers in hot soup for defying lockdown regulations

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo and Simbarashe Sithole

Three traditional healers based in Mvurwi are in hot soup for defying lockdown regulations.The matter came to light at Guruve magistrates courts today where Phenias Gweshe(42), Evance Tauni (23) and Douglas Mandishona(37) appeared before magistrate Geraldine Mutsotso.The state-led by Albert Mazhindu alleged on August 2 the trio gathered 173 people at their traditional shrine and police officers were informed of the matter leading to their arrest.The traditional healers claim to have been conducting some cleansing ceremonies at that gathering.They were remanded out of custody to August 5