Pick n Pay closes due to Covid-19

by Simbarashe Sithole

PICK n Pay Bindura branch closed on Monday after one of its staff members tested positive to the deadly Covid-19 virus.In a letter dated August 3 the management said they have temporarily closed and all the staff members are currently undergoing screening and testing in accordance with the Ministry of Health and Child Care guidance."We write to notify you that our Bindura branch has been temporarily closed due to a staff member testing positive to Covid 19," reads the statement.The employee is now self -quarantined, all other staff members at the branch are being screened and and tested in accordance with the Ministry of Health and Child Care guidelines.They shall be self quarantined until we have contained their results."The branch has since been disinfected and will remain closed until further notice."We have contacted rapid response team to deep clean and thouroughly disinfect the branch as a measure to ensure decontamination, the branch will, therefore, remain closed until further notice."Meanwhile, two people have tested positive to the deadly pandemic in Mvurwi.According to Concession District Medical officer Rachel Sosera the two are in self quarantine.