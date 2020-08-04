WATCH: Zimbabwe's new Minister of Health General Chiwenga talking about doctors

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The newly appointed Minister of Health and Child Care General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga has set social media with Zimbabweans reposting a video of him mocking doctors calling them skilled labourers.In January 2019 Chiwenga said, "For the avoidance of doubt, Government will not remunerate any of its workforce in United States dollars, a position it made very clear to the striking doctors. Government does not print United States dollars. The hard earned foreign currency will be committed to, among others areas importing essential medicines for use in hospitals and clinics as well as to facilitate the recovery of the economy, in line with the Transitional Stabilisation Programme."Further the Oath warns that without it ‘the doctor is a skilled technician or labourer whose knowledge fits him for an occupation but not a profession."