Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dr Chiwenga's appointment is Constitutional

by Staff reporter
04 Aug 2020 at 22:19hrs | Views
The appointment of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as Minister of Health sparked a legal debate erupted among legal experts on social media. However, knowledgeable top lawyers including Nelson Chamisa's lawyer agree that the appointment is Constitutional.
 
The matter was started by MDC Secretary for Education Advocate Fadzayi Mahere who said, "That appointment is unconstitutional as it violates s103 of the Constitution. The Vice-President is not permitted to hold any other public office while in office. Respect the Constitution. The appointment is a nullity and must be set aside."

Bulawayo's leading lawyer Sindiso Mazibisa said the appointment of the President was legal because Section 103 must not be read in isolation but must be read together with Section 99.

"There is really not much into the issue because section 103 must be read together with section 99 which spells out the Vice President," Mazibisa said. "According to section 99 the Vice Presidents assist the President in the discharge of his or her functions and perform any other functions, including the administration of any Ministry, department or Act of Parliament, that the President may assign to them. Technically it means as long as the Vice President does not hold any office outside cabinet and gets double salary he is within his rights to assist the President by administering any Ministry or Act of Parliament."

National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader, Lovemore Madhuku who is also a leading Constitutional law expert in the country said there is precedent as the Concourt has already dealt with this issue. In 2014, when the then VP Emmerson Mnangagwa remained Minister of Justice, the NCA took  President Mugabe to the Concourt and the court ruled that Sections 99 and 103 of the Constitution must be read together.

"The Concourt has already dealt with this issue.  In 2014, when the then VP ED remained Minister of Justice, the NCA took  President Mugabe to the Concourt raising exactly the arguments being debated now. The Concourt said secs 99 and 103 must be read together," said Madhuku.


"There are no short stories in law. The Concourt has previously said it is constitutional. It is most likely to say so again. That is the shortest I can go."


Chamisa's lawyer agrees that the appointment is Constitutional but patently stupid.

"Perfectly lawful but patently stupid," said Mpofu.


Tendai Biti, the Deputy President of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa exhibited his ignorance of precedent which was set by the highest court of the land when he said the appointment is clearly null and void.

"The appointment is clearly null & void & must be tested in a court of law. It violates the constitution but more than that it is irrational & grossly unreasonable. No person of sound mind, properly applying his mind, would have made the same."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

38 mins ago | 564 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3695 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1169 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1833 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6434 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5861 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3364 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1063 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2458 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 713 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7645 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4887 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days