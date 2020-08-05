Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

We'll triumph, says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
05 Aug 2020 at 08:04hrs | Views
Despite several hurdles on the country's economic revival path in the form of natural disasters, successive droughts, divisive opposition politics and foreign economic aggression, the country will ultimately emerge victorious, President Mnangagwa has said.

In a Special Address to the nation at State House yesterday, the President noted that although the Second Republic made it crystal clear upon assumption of office that its mission was to improve the plight of the majority, through an elaborate agenda of reform, restructuring and rebuilding towards achievement of Vision 2030, hurdles have been strewn along the way.

He urged the nation to "cultivate a society of hope and not despair, of inspiration and not desperation, unity and peace and not disunity and love instead of hate".

Since the advent of the New Dispensation, the country has been assailed by a series of natural disasters such as Cyclone Idai, a horrific disaster that led to loss of life mostly in the eastern parts of the country last year.

"The New Dispensation came with the clear goal to improve the plight of the majority of our people, through an elaborate agenda to reform, restructure and rebuild, towards the achievement of Vision 2030. Undoubtedly, my Administration has faced many hurdles and attacks since its inauguration.

"These included the divisive politics of some opposition elements, the illegal economic sanctions, cyclones, droughts and more recently, the deadly Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

To mitigate the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai, the Government committed extensive resources towards giving succour to the affected families as well as rebuilding infrastructure.

The situation was worsened by successive droughts, something which meant that the Government had to commit resources towards mobilising resources to the food distressed families. As if that is not enough, the country was to plunge into another disaster after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic early this year, which saw the scaling down of most economic activities.

On top of having to mobilise resources to support industries that have been hit hard by the novel pandemic and also having to assist the needy, Zimbabwe is having to deal with retrogressive opposition political parties fervently campaigning for economic sanctions to stay.

Against all the odds, Zimbabwe has been pulling through, much to the chagrin and dismay of doomsayers in the opposition and their handlers who of late have been trying to manipulate the economy so as to make the general person suffer.

The President, whose Government is on a re-engagement drive to build bridges with all nations and is deliberately industrialising through ramping up activities in mining, agriculture, road infrastructure and other key sectors, said the country will overcome.

"Added to this, is economic aggression, local currency manipulation and detractors who fear the inevitable imminent success of our reforms.  All this was meant to undermine our projected economic growth and stability. As a result, we have had to constantly recalibrate our compass to ensure that we remain on course, and that the standard of life of the majority in our society gets better and better. The direction we desire remains unchanged. Our goal remains clear and stable. Forward ever!

"This is the goal of peace, unity, stability, development, progress and prosperity. Although our progress has been slowed down, rest assured that we shall achieve our objectives. We will overcome.  We will defeat the attack and stop the bleeding of our economy. We will overcome attempts at destabilisation of our society by a few rogue Zimbabweans acting in league with foreign detractors.

"The reforms, opening up, liberalisation and modernisation we began shall continue with accelerated pace. Those who promote hate and disharmony will never win. The bad apples that have attempted to divide our people and to weaken our systems will be flushed out. Good shall triumph over evil," he said.

When President Mnangagwa assumed office in 2018 after triumphing in elections that were universally certified free and fair; freedoms under the Second Republic flourished as he walked the talk to democratise the country and also adhere to constitutionalism. He initiated overarching political reforms that saw some pieces of legislations such as the Public Order and Security Act (Posa) and the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) being repealed and replaced by inclusive laws such as the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act (MOPA) and the Freedom of Information Act.

The President also made uprooting corruption one of his key missions. His anti-graft crusade has seen senior Government officials, including ministers, being sacked.

The President, in his speech, implored Zimbabweans to work together in unity and love so as to disarm the dark forces both within and outside the country's borders that thrive on disunity. "The dark forces, both inside and outside our borders, have tempered with our growth and prosperity for too long.

They have thrived on dividing us. Let us as a people embrace the call for patriotism, hard work, transparency, accountability, love, unity and peace.

"Now is the time to embrace the opportunities before us with optimism and determination to transform and modernise our society. The door to the old manner of doing things is shut. The corrupt way is closed.

"Let us therefore pledge, individually and collectively, to defend our country, to be productive, to grow our economy and never to tear our motherland apart by dividing its people. In unison we must proclaim that "Enough is enough. This is Zimbabwe, our Motherland and we will defend her from any form of attack," he said.

With Zimbabwe set to celebrate the Heroes Day, the President said Zimbabweans should take a leaf from the heroic efforts of the country's forbearers to "look forward, as one people — a united people . . . (and) press on, with vigour and hope; hand-in-hand, being each other's keepers".

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

38 mins ago | 554 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3683 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1168 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1986 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1830 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6432 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5860 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3364 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1063 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 996 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2457 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 508 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 713 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7645 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2502 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4887 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days