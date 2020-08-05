Zinara temporarily closes head office

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has temporarily closed its head office after some employees tested positive to Covid-19 to allow disinfection of the premises.Zinara spokesperson, Mr Tendai Mugabe said some employees tested positive, while the organisation was carrying out mandatory testing of its staff."Zinara has taken a decision to do mandatory Covid-19 testing for all its employees. The process started last week at the head office in Harare. From those who have been tested, some employees were found to be positive and have since been put in self-isolation to recover at home," said Mr Mugabe."In line with the World Health Organisation regulations and provisions of Statutory Instrument 174 of 2020, Zinara has temporarily closed its head office until 5 August, 2020 to allow for disinfection."The organisation continues take all the necessary preventative measures to ensure the safety of its employees and that of its stakeholders."In this regard, social distancing and other Covid-19 regulations such as sanitisation and temperature checking are strictly followed. Zinara has reduced the number of staff compliment at all its offices and other employees will be operating from home."