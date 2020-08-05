Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinara temporarily closes head office

by Staff reporter
05 Aug 2020 at 08:06hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has temporarily closed its head office after some employees tested positive to Covid-19 to allow disinfection of the premises.

Zinara spokesperson, Mr Tendai Mugabe said some employees tested positive, while the organisation was carrying out mandatory testing of its staff.

"Zinara has taken a decision to do mandatory Covid-19 testing for all its employees. The process started last week at the head office in Harare. From those who have been tested, some employees were found to be positive and have since been put in self-isolation to recover at home," said Mr Mugabe.

"In line with the World Health Organisation regulations and provisions of Statutory Instrument 174 of 2020, Zinara has temporarily closed its head office until 5 August, 2020 to allow for disinfection.

"The organisation continues take all the necessary preventative measures to ensure the safety of its employees and that of its stakeholders.

"In this regard, social distancing and other Covid-19 regulations such as sanitisation and temperature checking are strictly followed. Zinara has reduced the number of staff compliment at all its offices and other employees will be operating from home."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

38 mins ago | 549 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3679 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1166 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1829 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6432 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3454 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5858 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3361 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1062 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 996 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2456 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 507 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1257 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 713 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7645 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2502 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4887 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days