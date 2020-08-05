Bulawayo residents eager to see Ekusileni Medical Centre open

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo East MDC Alliance legislator Ilos Nyoni said residents of Bulawayo have been waiting anxiously for the opening of Ekusileni Medical centre as a Covid19 admission hospital since the onset of this epidemic, after lobbying by church leaders,local business leaders and political leadership.He said the opening has had many false starts with the latest that had been scheduled for the end of June,2020.July came and nothing happened."We are now in August and the latest information is that the cabinet in July gave approval that Ekusileni Medical Centre be transformed into a specialist teaching research hospital under the National University of Science and Technology (NUST)," he said."This is not a bad idea,however with the increase in Convid19 infections and fatalities it is logical that the hospital is capacitated and opened as a Covid19 referral centre as soon as possible."