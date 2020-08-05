Latest News Editor's Choice


Masvingo dumps colonial streets names

Masvingo City Council has completed renaming key streets in the ancient city after the country's living and departed heroes of the struggle against colonial rule that culminated with the attainment of independence in 1980.

The renaming led to the removal of all colonial names on streets in the central business district to reflect the ideals and aspirations of free Zimbabweans.

This development comes after the Government, through Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, recently gazetted new street names in the country's major cities and towns.

Hughes Street in Masvingo city centre has been renamed ED Mnangagwa Street after the country's third President after independence, whose shadow also looms large in the history of Masvingo City after he bombed a Rhodesian locomotive in 1964 together with a colleague when they were members of the famous Crocodile Gang during the formative years of the Second Chimurenga.

Hofmeyer Street is now Simon Muzenda Street after the late iconic Vice President who was affectionately known as the Soul of the Nation and was a resident of Mucheke A, the oldest suburb in the city under colonial Rhodesian in the 1960s.

Robertson Street was renamed after the late national hero, Zanu-PF legal supremo and prominent Masvingo hotelier Eddison Zvobgo, while Bradburn Street was renamed after fiery female Zanla guerrilla commander Sheba Tavarwisa, who hailed from Masvingo.

Heller Street is now Shuvai Mahofa Street after the late Masvingo "Iron Lady" and Provincial Affairs Minister, who passed on in August 2017. Masvingo mayor Councillor Collins Maboke yesterday expressed satisfaction with the street renaming exercise.

"We followed a directive from Government and I am happy that we completed the exercise as per the directive," he said.

"We have now removed all street names that honoured colonial heroes and replaced them with our own."

Source - the herald

