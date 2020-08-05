Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's Covid-19+ cases surpass 4 000

by Staff reporter
05 Aug 2020 at 08:09hrs | Views
THE number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe has surpassed 4 000, taking 12 days to double since July 22.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, by Monday, 4 075 people had tested positive to Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

From the first case of Covid-19 which was recorded on March 20, 80 people, a majority being men, have died countrywide. Of the 4 075, 73 percent of the reported cases are local transmissions.

Zimbabwe recorded its first 1 000 Covid-19 cases on July 13 and after nine days the figure had risen to 2 094. On Thursday last week, the figure had gone up to 3 092 and on Friday the cases rose to 3 169.

By Saturday the cases had reached 3 659 after 490 people tested positive in one day and on Sunday the confirmed cases were at 3 921. From the onset of the global pandemic, returnees contributed a lot to new cases but of late local transmissions, many of which are being traced have resulted in the increase of the country's cumulative total.

The Ministry said 154 more people tested positive to Covid-19 on Monday and all of them were local transmissions.

Of the 154, 72 were recorded in Harare, 50 in Bulawayo, 12 in Manicaland, eight in Midlands and six in Mashonaland West provinces. Four cases were recorded in Mashonaland East, one in Masvingo and another in Mashonaland Central provinces.

"As at August 3 2020, Zimbabwe had 4 075 confirmed cases including 1 057 recoveries and 80 deaths. Today 154 more people tested positive and these are local transmissions who are isolated," read the statement from the ministry.

"Today we regret to report 10 facility deaths which include four males and four females from Harare province, one male from Mashonaland West and one male from Matabeleland South Province."

Bulawayo province has a cumulative total of 996 cases and 20 deaths, Matabeleland South has 430 cases with two deaths while Matabeleland North has 60 cases and two deaths.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya recently said the confirmed Covid-19 cases will continue to rise as long as people do not comply with lockdown regulations. He said people should desist from visiting the city centre and all public places.

"The best way for us to beat this virus is to prevent it. "Our resources are really stretched and we will not be able to cope with huge numbers of Covid-19 cases.

"We will definitely record more cases as long as people violate lockdown regulations," said Prof Ngwenya.

Source - chronicle

