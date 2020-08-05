Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court dismisses Justice Bere appeal

by Staff reporter
05 Aug 2020 at 08:13hrs | Views
SUSPENDED Supreme Court judge Justice Francis Bere's woes continue to mount after his recent application for review, challenging the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)'s decision to advise President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the need to have his gross misconduct allegations investigated by the tribunal, was thrown away by the High Court.

Early this year, Mnangagwa appointed, on the recommendation of the JSC, a tribunal comprising retired judge Justice Simbi Veke Mubako, Rekayi Maphosa, Takawira Nzombe and Virginia Mabiza to decide on Justice Bere's suitability to continue holding office of a judge.

However, when the JSC later made a decision to advise Mnangagwa that the question of removing Justice Bere from the office of a judge ought to be investigated, the judge challenged the JSC's move on the basis that it had made a sudden U-turn after initially clearing him of the same offence in November last year.

Justice Bere's review application was then placed before Justice Benjamin Chikowero who dismissed it with costs, saying the decision to determine whether or not he committed gross misconduct was not for him to make.

"...Iobserveonlythatonthefaceofit, the correspondence put before me reveals that the JSC must have concluded that the applicant's (Justice Bere) conduct needed to be investigated by a tribunal. I am not sitting as an appeal court to determine the correctness of the JSC's decision but on the review to decide whether any of the jurisdictional grounds for removal of a judge from office is disclosed on the papers put before me and on which the decision to advise the President was made," Justice Chikowero said.

"By the same token, this court cannot make pronouncements on the merits or otherwise of an investigation which the tribunal is constitutionally empowered to do. This court is not the tribunal. I do not think it necessary for applicant to effectively be a judge in his own case by submitting, before this court, that the basis upon which the JSC advised the President was petty.

"That goes to the substance of that which the tribunal is to investigate, make findings and recommend on. I have already found that it will be remiss of me to rule on the correctness of the JSC's decision to advise the President."

Three months ago, Justice Bere again filed an urgent chamber application seeking the expediting of the hearing of his previous court application which sought an interdict to restrain Mnangagwa's tribunal from commencing an inquiry into his alleged misconduct.

Bere's application came about after the tribunal on May 14, 2020 served him with a charge sheet of the alleged offence and advised him to proffer his defence in 10 days' time.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

37 mins ago | 533 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3652 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1152 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1824 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6427 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3451 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5853 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 960 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2453 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 506 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1256 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 713 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

7 hrs ago | 758 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7642 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2502 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4886 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days