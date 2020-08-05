Mnangagwa chairs SADC Troika on Wednesday....SADC Army invited

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The SADC Senior Officials Virtual Organ Troika Summit Plus Force Intervention Brigade- Troop Contributing countries (FIB-TC) & the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) chaired by Zimbabwe kicked off today. A meeting of Ministers & Heads of State Summit will be held on the 5th Aug. pic.twitter.com/bYSEUM2ucR — Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Int Trade (@MoFA_ZW) August 4, 2020

President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa will participate in a virtual SADC Organ Troika Summit, scheduled for 5 August 2020.The Organ Troika Summit will deliberate on issues of peace and security in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The following Member States will be in attendance; Organ Troika Member States comprising Zimbabwe, as the Current Chair, Botswana, as the Incoming Chair, and Zambia, as the Outgoing Chair.In addition, the DRC, and the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) - SADC Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) contributing countries; namely Malawi, South Africa, and Tanzania, will also participate.The Summit was preceded by virtual meetings of SADC Senior Officials and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Security.