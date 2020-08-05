Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa chairs SADC Troika on Wednesday....SADC Army invited

by Mandla Ndlovu
05 Aug 2020 at 10:33hrs | Views
President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa will participate in a virtual SADC Organ Troika Summit, scheduled for 5 August 2020.

The Organ Troika Summit will deliberate on issues of peace and security in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The following Member States will be in attendance; Organ Troika Member States comprising Zimbabwe, as the Current Chair, Botswana, as the Incoming Chair, and Zambia, as the Outgoing Chair.


In addition, the DRC, and the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) - SADC Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) contributing countries; namely Malawi, South Africa, and Tanzania, will also participate.
The Summit was preceded by virtual meetings of SADC Senior Officials and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Security.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

34 mins ago | 483 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3509 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1118 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1791 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6415 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3443 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5822 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3346 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 992 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 956 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1057 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2439 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 430 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 505 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1252 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 710 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

6 hrs ago | 497 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 894 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

A call for more blood shed?

7 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7634 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4880 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3593 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days