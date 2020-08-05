Reprieve for dead Zimbabweans in South Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwe Embassy in SA has been a granted a special waiver to facilitate the the repatriation of bodies of deceased Zimbabweans during Covid19 pandemic period, Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana has said.According to latest information deceased undocumented Zimbabweans can repatriated based on an affidavit from the Chief /Headman or relatives in Zimbabwe.Recently the Centre for Human Rights, University of Pretoria and the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, University of the Witwatersrand said it is deeply concerned about the situation of migrants in South Africa during this Covid-19 crisis."Government should be guided by section 27(3) of the South African Constitution, which provides that "no one may be refused emergency medical treatment." The government should make an explicit commitment that no one will, on the basis of their status as a foreign national or undocumented migrant, be excluded from services, or suffer any adverse consequences due to seeking these services." The organization said.