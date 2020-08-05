Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTOS: Abducted Tawanda Muchehiwa arrives in court

by Mandla Ndlovu
05 Aug 2020
Tawanda Muchehiwa, the nephew of ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu, was produced by the police at the Magistrates Court in Bulawayo on Tuesday in accordance with the habeas corpus order by the High Court after an application by lawyer Nqobani Sithole.

According to Mathuthu's close associate Professor Jonathan Moyo, Muchehiwa was abducted and tortured for three days by Mnangagwa's Ferret Force.


High Court judge Justice Makonese had ordered the CID and Police to produce him within 72 hours of his order.



Source - Byo24News

