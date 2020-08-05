News / National
Government to re-write the history of Zimbabwe
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's cabinet has made a resolution to avail funding to historians to re-write the history of the country.
The revelations were made by Minister Sithembiso Nyoni during a post-cabinet briefing on Wednesday morning.
Nyoni said, “Historians will be resourced to reframe and document the history of Zimbabwe using agreed narratives.”
Watch the video below:
Source - Byo24News