Mnangagwa survives another coup attempt

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is still President of Zimbabwe!



Remember these ten words.



He won't be removed by keyboard activism. A lot of mischief out there & in coming days celebs & the world will learn about a serious & treasonous FAILED attempted power grab. pic.twitter.com/SOOWWBnVMX — H⭕️N. JⓂ️W,Ⓜ️🅿️🇿🇼 (@JusticeMayorW) August 5, 2020

Justice Mayor Wadyajena the provincial Secretary for Administration in the Midlands youth league has alleged that there was a foiled coup attempt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Wadyajena posted on his twitter handle that: His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is still President of Zimbabwe!Remember these ten words.He won't be removed by keyboard activism. A lot of mischief out there & in coming days celebs & the world will learn about a serious & treasonous FAILED attempted power grab.This statement comes at a time when members of ZANU PF are calling for an extraordinary Congress to recall President Mnangagwa