Mnangagwa survives another coup attempt
05 Aug 2020 at 13:41hrs | Views
Justice Mayor Wadyajena the provincial Secretary for Administration in the Midlands youth league has alleged that there was a foiled coup attempt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Wadyajena posted on his twitter handle that: His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is still President of Zimbabwe!
Remember these ten words.
He won't be removed by keyboard activism. A lot of mischief out there & in coming days celebs & the world will learn about a serious & treasonous FAILED attempted power grab.
This statement comes at a time when members of ZANU PF are calling for an extraordinary Congress to recall President Mnangagwa
Source - Byo24News