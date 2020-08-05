Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni gets another huge land from City Council

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Bulawayo Mayor His Worship Solomon Mguni has acquired 4 287 square metres of land to construct six townhouses, online publication CITE has reported.According to the publication, the Mayor was charged has been asked to pay ZWL$164.700 or US$2500, a council report has revealed."The Town Clerk reported (17th July 2020) that an application dated (24th April 2020) to establish six townhouses on Stand 19789 Bulawayo Township had been received from Solomon Mguni, 11170 Nkulumane, Bulawayo."The application had been advertised and adjacent property owners notified. By 17 July, no objections had been received from nine adjacent property owners," the publication quoted a report by Town Cleck Christopher Dube. "It had also been circulated to municipal departments and no adverse comments had been received. At the time of writing of the report the six townhouses had not yet been established and the stand was vacant' added the report by the Town Lands and Planning Committee."The land is located at number 19789 Bulawayo Township (38 Erica Hepburn Avenue).Last month, Mguni attracted controversy following revelations that council had allocated him a 2,5 hectare plot situated in Lower Rangemore for urban farming purposes for a paltry $165 per month for 25 years.The figure was equivalent to US$2 on the parallel market by then.