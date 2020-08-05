News / National
South Africans to besiege Zimbabwe Embassy on Friday
05 Aug 2020 at 14:55hrs | Views
A South African pressure #NotInMyName will be staging a mass protest at the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria in solidarity with suffering Zimbabweans on Friday
The march is being organised by famed South African activist Themba Masango.
The much-hyped march follows a series of Tweets by South African eminent persons and celebrities who used #ZimbabweanLivesMatter hashtag to highlight the plight of Zimbabweans.
Economic Freedom Fighters have called for the closure of the Zimbabwe Embassy until the government respects human rights.
Source - Byo24News