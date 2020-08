South Africans to besiege Zimbabwe Embassy on Friday

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A South African pressure #NotInMyName will be staging a mass protest at the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria in solidarity with suffering Zimbabweans on FridayThe march is being organised by famed South African activist Themba Masango.The much-hyped march follows a series of Tweets by South African eminent persons and celebrities who used #ZimbabweanLivesMatter hashtag to highlight the plight of Zimbabweans.Economic Freedom Fighters have called for the closure of the Zimbabwe Embassy until the government respects human rights.