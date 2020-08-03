America unveils US$17.5 million for Zimbabwean doctors and nurses

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The United States of America Embassy in Harare has announced that the U.S. government through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has invested more than USD17.5 million to support over 14,000 doctors, nurses, social workers, and pharmacists providing critical HIV services in Zimbabwe.According to the Embassy website PEPFAR has reached over 1.5 million adolescent girls and young women with comprehensive HIV prevention services in the past six months, more than it did in the previous full year, and the program will more than double its annual funding to support adolescent girls and young women to stay HIV-free, with a planned investment of over $400 million in fiscal year 2021.This greater investment will be channeled through the PEPFAR-led DREAMS public-private partnership, which supports adolescent girls and young women to be Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-Free, Mentored, and Safe. Since the launch of DREAMS in 2014, new HIV diagnoses among adolescent girls and young women have declined by 25 percent or more in nearly all of the regions where DREAMS is being implemented.