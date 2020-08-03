ICAC calls for Youth, Liberation fighters,Women assemblies inclusion in AU

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The International Coalition Against Coronavirus in Africa (ICAC) has called on the African Union to include the youth, liberation fighters, and women assemblies in the bloc so as to have it pushing the interest of all the sections of the societies in the continent.The call was Zimbabwe Chapter ICAC President Maxwell Vuma Mkandla yesterday said their organisation is lobbying the AU to work with the stated groups in the society in the continent for its programmes to be all embracing."The call is about the youth, liberation war fighters and women assemblies to be included in the AU. We call upon the AU to include the retired military officers included in the AU. WE think AU is not complete without the groupings we have mentioned," Mkandla said."It is our proposal that this is meant to safeguard Africa as a continent and protect its resources."He said it is important that the women's wing stand alone under the AU."The objective is to protect our resources and also be equally represented as key stakeholders of African continental space. They must be involved in any decisions taken by member states in Africa. Africa now needs new brains and generations in order to stop former colonizers," he said.