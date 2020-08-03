Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Dr David Parirenyatwa as the acting Secretary for Health, Child Welfare and the Elderly to the Politburo.Zanu-PF Acting Secretary for Information and Publicity and Party Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa, in a statement, said the appointment is with immediate effect."The President and First Secretary of the Party, H.E E D Mnangagwa has with immediate effect appointed Dr David Parirenyatwa as the Acting Secretary for Health, Child Welfare and the Elderly to the Politburo pending the finalisation of investigations on the case of Cleveria Chizema."In the same vein, The President has also appointed Richard M Ndlovu as a Politburo member with immediate effect. Ndlovu is a central Committee Member from Matabeleland South," he said.