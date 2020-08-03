Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

by Staff reporter
21 hrs ago | Views
THE President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Dr David Parirenyatwa as the acting Secretary for Health, Child Welfare and the Elderly to the Politburo.

Zanu-PF Acting Secretary for Information and Publicity and Party Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa, in a statement, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

"The President and First Secretary of the Party, H.E E D Mnangagwa has with immediate effect appointed Dr David Parirenyatwa as the Acting Secretary for Health, Child Welfare and the Elderly to the Politburo pending the finalisation of investigations on the case of Cleveria Chizema.

"In the same vein, The President has also appointed Richard M Ndlovu as a Politburo member with immediate effect. Ndlovu is a central Committee Member from Matabeleland South," he said.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

35 mins ago | 513 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3591 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1137 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 742 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1809 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6421 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5840 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3351 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 994 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1058 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 993 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 505 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1256 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 711 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

6 hrs ago | 497 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7640 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2502 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4885 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3129 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days