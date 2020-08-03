South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



The Speaker of Parliament: Hon T Modise.

Parliament Building, Room E118

Parliament Street

Cape Town



04 August 2020



Dear Honourable Speaker.



In light of the recent harsh realities of military police brutality experienced by Zimbabwean citizens amid anti -corruption protests, I hereby request that Parliament debates this matter urgently under the topic:



The silence of the House on this matter might have dire consequences for South Africa, and further damning consequences for the people of Zimbabwe who are exposed to this injustice by the Zimbabwean Government.



As a SADC country and a global citizen, South Africa must have a vested interest in cross-border affairs that fuel the inequality and injustice of many people, which has a direct impact on the well- functioning of surrounding countries.



I am looking forward to your most urgent response.



Yours sincerely,



Vuyolwethu Zungula, MP

A South African opposition party leader has called for the Parliament of South Africa to debate the Zimbabwean Human Rights abuse issues.In a letter to the speaker of parliament, Vuyolwethu Zungula said the Zimbabwean issue was a matter of concern in SADC region.Read his letter below: