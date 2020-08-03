Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

by Mandla Ndlovu
21 hrs ago | Views
A South African opposition party leader has called for the Parliament of South Africa to debate the Zimbabwean Human Rights abuse issues.

In a letter to the speaker of parliament,  Vuyolwethu Zungula said the Zimbabwean issue was a matter of concern in SADC region.

Read his letter below:

The Speaker of Parliament: Hon T Modise.
Parliament Building, Room E118
Parliament Street
Cape Town

04 August 2020

Dear Honourable Speaker.

In light of the recent harsh realities of military police brutality experienced by Zimbabwean citizens amid anti -corruption protests, I hereby request that Parliament debates this matter urgently under the topic:

"Urgent debate: human rights violations in Zimbabwe amid anti-corruption protests"

The silence of the House on this matter might have dire consequences for South Africa, and further damning consequences for the people of Zimbabwe who are exposed to this injustice by the Zimbabwean Government.

As a SADC country and a global citizen, South Africa must have a vested interest in cross-border affairs that fuel the inequality and injustice of many people, which has a direct impact on the well- functioning of surrounding countries.

I am looking forward to your most urgent response.

Yours sincerely,

Vuyolwethu Zungula, MP



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

25 mins ago | 301 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

1 hr ago | 3117 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1039 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 923 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1713 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6357 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3416 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5749 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3300 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 981 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 349 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 938 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1041 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 977 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 423 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1238 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 707 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 305 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 891 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 511 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

7 hrs ago | 750 Views

A call for more blood shed?

7 hrs ago | 954 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

7 hrs ago | 320 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4866 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3127 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3586 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days