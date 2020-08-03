Latest News Editor's Choice


Juvenile on the run after killing mate

by Stephen Jakes
7 hrs ago | Views
MATABELELAND North police have launched a manhunt for a juvenile who fatally assaulted a colleague with a knobkerrie after misunderstanding arose between them over a soccer match.

Matabeleland North provincial spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident yesterday and said that investigations are in progress.

"I confirm that we have received a murder case in which a male juvenile Erick Sibanda (15) died at Mpilo hospital on the July 25," Makonese said.

"Circumstances surrounding the case are that, on July 23, Sibanda was playing football at Qubekani play-ground in Tsholotsho with other village boys. After playing football at around 4pm, the juvenile (16) names supplied) started accusing Sibanda for hurting him during the match and this led to misunderstanding between them. The juvenile then took a knobkerrie, struck Sibanda who passed away while admitted at Mpilo hospital."

Makonese said the juvenile then disappeared from the scene and is still at large as investigations are ongoing.

"We are appealing to all members of the public to value life in all their dealings. Parents must ensure that their children are at home especially during this Covid 19 era where we're encouraging people to avoid unnecessary movements for fear of spreading Covid 19," Makonese said.

"We're also calling for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the juvenile to assist police investigations by contacting the nearest police station.

Source - Byo24News

