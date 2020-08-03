News / National
Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst
2020-08-03
ZimFirst leader Maxwell Shumba has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa is following what his voters want him to do hence his recent announcement of compensation for former white commercial farmers.
"Compensation of White Farmers. Is it a travesty? Why should it be? Very typical of us Zimbabweans. We vote out of excitement. ED is just following the voters's wishes. The same voters who are making noise against his actions voted YES to what he has just done," he said.
"This case is one example of many that Zimbabweans don't appreciate the power of reading. Chapter 16. 1, b(vi) of the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution (page138) Zimbabwe voted to compensate white farmers with no qualm and have been demanding ED to implement the provisions of the new constitution. He just did and we are making noise. Silly us!"
"Chapter 16. 1b(v1) fair compensation payable under any law for agricultural land and improvements that have been compulsorily acquired;"
"We voted ‘YES' and burdened the government whilst absolving the beneficiaries who took property that they did not work for. SERIOUSLY? We need to change the way we do things because our blind actions have dire consequences. We claim to be very educated but we do not like to read. It is a contradiction. We are fascinated by pictures, rumors, we love vanity people, we hail fast talkers and enamor slogans."
Shmba said too often people make decisions out of excitement and gudzamudungwe (blindly following others).
"WE GOT TO CHANGE! #zimfirstparty. i could not remain silent on this one. It hurts," he said.
Source - Byo24News