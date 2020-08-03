Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Alliance activist Decent Bajila has said once again citizens find themselves in a difficult position where the agenda of democratic forces coincides with that of a faction inside ZANU PF."Those who decide to take a struggle sabbatical for fear of assisting a ZANU PF faction to take over power as was the case in 2017 will be as foolish as those who consciously decide to work with a ZANU PF faction hoping that if it is assisted to take over power, it will govern better. Both parts are dead ends," he said."To allow ZANU PF to replace ZANU PF in the name of democratic purism and to assist ZANU PF to replace ZANU PF in the name of common challenges are equally bad things to do. It is time to "think until it hurts". Ucabange kuze kube buhlungu ingqondo."