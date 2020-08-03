Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

by Stephen Jakes
7 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance leader Hloniphani Ncube has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa's utterances on the so called state of the nation address are inhuman, not presidential material, incisive and degrading.

"They are a reflection of a Gukurahundist, human rights violator, a president who assumed power through fraudulent and violent means. A normal president cannot name opposition political parties without evidence as terrorists organisations. I repeat, this guy Emerson Mnangagwa is a deceptive monster and the country would not go anywhere with him at the helm and safeguarding the highest office with guns," he said.

"He has turned security state institutions into thugstarism organisations which does not value humanity. They no longer think twice to kill. He has crippled everything and as long as he continue with the little power that he has, he will intensify his villain nature."

Ncube said people must take back their power from this inhuman thug masquerading as a president.

"He has totally destroyed the fourth estate and all institutions that are put in place to safeguard democracy. The country is now fully ruled through the guns by the military and they do as they please. This guy must be stopped," he said.

"I will never call him a president because, he is never one and never will he be one. He is an illegitimate leader, the citizens and the world are aware of that. That is why he fears people."

The MDA leader said all measures that he has put in place has nothing to do with Covid 19.

"He is putting these measures because he fears the people. He fears the people because he was never given the mandate by the people. He is ironically labelling others as terrorists whilst he is a real terrorist master. This guy has caused a lot of suffering to the innocent people and he must be stopped with his institution of harm," he said.

Source - Byo24News

