Mnangagwa makes appointments

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF First Secretary, President Mnangagwa has appointed Dr David Parirenyatwa to act as the party's Secretary for Health and elevated Central Committee member Richard Ndlovu to the Politburo.The appointment of Dr Parirenyatwa follows last week's suspension of Chizema pending further investigations after the Politburo received a report on how some senior officials were fomenting divisions in Zanu-PF.In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Patrick Chinamasa said President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect appointed Dr Parirenyatwa as the acting Secretary for Health, Child Care and the Elderly and elevated Ndlovu to the party's highest decision-making body."The President and First Secretary of the party, His Excellency ED Mnangagwa has with immediate effect appointed Dr David Parirenyatwa as the acting Secretary for Health, Child Care and the Elderly pending the finalisation of investigations on the case of Cleveria Chizema," he said."In the same vein, the President has also appointed Richard Ndlovu as a Politburo member with immediate effect. Ndlovu is a Central Committee member from Matabeleland South."Last week, the party's secretary for Security, Lovemore Matuke presented a report that detailed how some outside forces were busy fomenting discord in the party, working with some senior officials and the rank and file to destabilise the party.The report outlined that there is one Tinashe Maduza, who is a former Youth League member, who was printing and distributing fliers in the name of the party leaders.