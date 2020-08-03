Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

News / National

BULAWAYO province now has the second highest number of Covid-19 deaths which are more than a quarter of the national average.On Tuesday, the city recorded its 21st death after a 22-year-old man succumbed to the global pandemic in one of the health institutions.According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll now stands at 81 while a total of 4 221 people have been infected. Of the 81 deaths, Harare has the highest at 39, followed by Bulawayo 21 and Manicaland which has recorded six deaths.Midlands is at number four with five deaths, followed by Mashonaland West with four deaths and then Matabeleland North and South provinces which have two deaths each. At the bottom there is Mashonaland Central and East provinces with one death each. From the onset of the pandemic, Masvingo is the only province yet to record a Covid-19 death."As at August 4, 2020 Zimbabwe had 4 221 confirmed Covid-19 cases including 1 238 recoveries and 81 deaths. Today, 146 people, all local transmissions tested positive and they are in isolation," read the statement."Today we regret to report a death at facility level of a 22-year-old man from Bulawayo and to date the city has a cumulative total of 21 deaths."Bulawayo has a total of 1 065 Covid-19 cases, Matabeleland South has 437 cases while Matabeleland North has 60 cases. Of the total 1 065 cases reported in Bulawayo, 1 016 are local transmissions.Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya recently said the confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths will continue to rise as long as people do not comply with lockdown regulations. He said people should desist from visiting the city centre and all public places."The best way for us to beat this virus is to prevent it."Our resources are really stretched and we will not be able to cope with huge numbers of Covid-19 cases."We will definitely record more cases as long as people violate lockdown regulations," said Prof Ngwenya.