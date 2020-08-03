2 die in anthill collapse

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO Rusape brothers died on Monday after an anthill they were digging collapsed and trapped them.Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident to NewsDay yesterday.He identified the victims as Charles Mundopa (32) and Godfrey Mundopa (30) from Mundopa village under Chief Tandi in Rusape.He said the pair was preparing soil paste for brick moulding when the anthill collapsed and trapped them.Phineas Zisengwe (15) witnessed the incident and rushed to inform Dorica Chitsva (25), the now-deceased Gofrey's wife.Chitsva teamed up with other villagers and retrieved the two bodies.The matter was reported at Rusape Police Station.