Beer brawl turns fatal

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Mutawatawa, Mashonaland East province, have arrested two men who fatally assaulted a friend following a brawl over beer.

Wiriranai Chipika (40) of Manyika village under Chief Nyajina was found dead outside a shebeen on Sunday morning after he was allegedly attacked by his drinking mates Emmanuel Manuel (48) and Macdonald Tiki (36).

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

"Police are currently investigating a murder case in Uzumba where a man was allegedly murdered at a shebeen," Mwanza said.

"The suspects have since been arrested. We urge the public to desist from violence when solving disputes or misunderstandings to avoid such incidents."

According to police, on August 2 at around 7pm, the now-deceased and the suspects were drinking at a shebeen when the altercation started.

Manuel allegedly assaulted the now-deceased with fists all over the body before banging his head against a wall. The two were later restrained by fellow imbibers.

After a while, it is alleged that Tiki hit Chipika on the forehead with a brick before grabbing a log and further assaulting him, resulting in him falling unconscious.

The suspects went to their homesteads, leaving Chipika still unconscious. The following day, Manuel returned and found him in the same state.

Chipika was rushed to Nyadire Mission Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Chipika's body was taken to Mutawatawa Hospital for post-mortem.

Source - newsday

