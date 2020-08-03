BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Monica Mutsvangwa self isolates after husband tests positive for Covid-19



Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has tested positive of the deadly Coronavirus online publication ZimLive has reported.According to the publication Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa missed Tuesday's weekly cabinet meeting after her husband caught the coronavirus.On Wednesday, ZANU PF reported that 26 of its 154 workers at the party headquarters in Harare had tested positive for the virus which causes the respiratory disease, Covid-19."Those who are symptomatic have been advised to seek immediate and urgent medical attention. The party HQ is being fumigated by health officers and members of staff have been asked to stay home during this process," Zanu PF spokesman Patrick Chinamasa was quoted saying.