Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially launched the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy which is expected to guide the resurgence of the sector which was hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.Officially launching the blueprint, President Mnangagwa said the strategy, which is anchored on Zimbabwe's vision to become a competitive tourism destination will among other things facilitate increased investments in the sector.According to President Mnangagwa the strategy should inspire the tourism players to be creative and innovative in offering new exciting products and services which will make the country a competitive destination.He assured the sector of government's commitment to create a conducive environment for the growth of the sector as evidenced by the recent rescue package for the industry.President Mnangagwa implored the industry to embrace the National Tourism Recovery Strategy for its successful implementation.The launch of the strategy also saw the official reopening of the Victoria Falls Rainforest which was closed earlier this year as part of measures to contain spread of coronavirus.