Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially launched the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy which is expected to guide the resurgence of the sector which was hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officially launching the blueprint, President Mnangagwa said the strategy, which is anchored on Zimbabwe's vision to become a competitive tourism destination will among other things facilitate increased investments in the sector.

According to President Mnangagwa the strategy should inspire the tourism players to be creative and innovative in offering new exciting products and services which will make the country a competitive destination.

He assured the sector of government's commitment to create a conducive environment for the growth of the sector as evidenced by the recent rescue package for the industry.

President Mnangagwa implored the industry to embrace the National Tourism Recovery Strategy for its successful implementation.

The launch of the strategy also saw the official reopening of the Victoria Falls Rainforest which was closed earlier this year as part of measures to contain spread of coronavirus.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangawa's controversial baker reported to ZACC for stealing Bulawayo maize

36 mins ago | 216 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

1 hr ago | 1513 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 5661 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

3 hrs ago | 1661 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

3 hrs ago | 2780 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

3 hrs ago | 1494 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

3 hrs ago | 1028 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

3 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

7 hrs ago | 6622 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

7 hrs ago | 3591 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

7 hrs ago | 6291 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

7 hrs ago | 3514 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

7 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

7 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

7 hrs ago | 630 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

7 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

7 hrs ago | 504 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1126 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

7 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 2619 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

7 hrs ago | 473 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 336 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

7 hrs ago | 526 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

7 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

7 hrs ago | 1323 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

7 hrs ago | 751 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

7 hrs ago | 215 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

7 hrs ago | 331 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 523 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

8 hrs ago | 911 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

8 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

8 hrs ago | 784 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

8 hrs ago | 520 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 787 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 982 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 327 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

22 hrs ago | 7764 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

22 hrs ago | 2518 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

22 hrs ago | 4928 Views

Fuel prices rise

22 hrs ago | 3147 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

22 hrs ago | 3619 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days