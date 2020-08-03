Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

by newzimbabwe
3 hrs ago | Views
THE US government has removed from its targeted sanctions list, late Zimbabwe businessman and Zanu-PF benefactor, John Bredenkamp and 20 of his companies.

Bredenkamp died 20 June this year aged 79.

He was ally to both former President Robert Mugabe and incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The late tycoon helped Mugabe equip his farm while also contributing towards the building of the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare.

He started funding Zanu-PF from the 1980s.

Bredenkamp and 20 of his companies were blacklisted for his strong ties to the government of Zimbabwe and providing, financial and other support to the regime which has been accused of rampant rights abuses, corruption and poll theft.

The 20 companies which were either owned or controlled by Bredenkamp are, Alpha International (Private) Ltd, Breco (Asia Pacific) Ltd, Breco (Eastern Europe) Ltd, Breco (South Africa) Ltd, Breco (U.K.) Ltd and Breco Group.

Also among the firms are Breco International, Breco Nominees Ltd, Breco Services Ltd., Corybantes Ltd, Echo Delta Holdings Ltd, Kababankola Mining Company, Masters International Ltd, Masters International, Inc., Piedmont (UK) Limited, Raceview Enterprises, Scottlee Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, Scottlee Resorts, Timpani Ltd, and Tremalt Ltd.

This individual and these entities were previously designated under E.O. 13469 in 2008 which entailed "blocking Property of Persons Undermining Democratic Processes or Institutions in Zimbabwe".

US sanctions included a travel and asset freeze on individuals and firms undermining democracy in Zimbabwe.

Said the US department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Affairs Assets (OFAC) in its Wednesday statement, "Treasury joins the U.S. Department of State in urging the Zimbabwean government to take meaningful steps towards creating a peaceful, prosperous, and politically vibrant Zimbabwe, rather than using public resources to blame Zimbabwe's ills on parties other than its corrupt elite and the institutions they abuse for their personal benefit.

"As a result of Treasury's designation, all property and interests in property of this individual and entity that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC.

"OFAC's regulations generally prohibit all dealings by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of blocked or designated person."

The Zimbabwe government has, over the years, adamantly dismissed the sanctions as a form of punishment unfairly visited upon its corridors by the superpower for embarking on a land reform programme that dispossessed white commercial farmers of their land for redistribution to colonially disadvantaged black locals.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangawa's controversial baker reported to ZACC for stealing Bulawayo maize

36 mins ago | 210 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

1 hr ago | 1506 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 5648 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

3 hrs ago | 1657 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

3 hrs ago | 2771 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

3 hrs ago | 1023 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

3 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

7 hrs ago | 6620 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

7 hrs ago | 3589 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

7 hrs ago | 6285 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

7 hrs ago | 3514 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

7 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

7 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

7 hrs ago | 630 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

7 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

7 hrs ago | 503 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1125 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

7 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

7 hrs ago | 473 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 336 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

7 hrs ago | 526 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

7 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

7 hrs ago | 1323 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

7 hrs ago | 751 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

7 hrs ago | 215 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 523 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

8 hrs ago | 911 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

8 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

8 hrs ago | 784 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

8 hrs ago | 520 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 787 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 982 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 327 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

22 hrs ago | 7764 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

22 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

22 hrs ago | 4927 Views

Fuel prices rise

22 hrs ago | 3147 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

22 hrs ago | 3619 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days