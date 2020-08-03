WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

South African liberation Movement the African National Congress has dispatched Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to confront ZANU PF leader and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa over the alleged human rights abuses taking place in the country.ANC Secretary Acie Magashule told South Africa media that his party was communication with the liberation party of Zimbabwe to find long lasting solution to the crises because the challenges of Zimbabwe have an effect on the South Africa and the rest of the SADC region.Watch the video below:Ibhetshu lika Zulu Secretary General Mbuso Fuzwayo has bemoaned the crackdown on human rights by the Mnangagwa led government."It is regrettably that 35 years after the end of genocide, the regime has resorted to its old tactics of kidnapping, torture, rape, robbery to those who hold different political opinion." Fuzwayo said. "Hate language which was used in 1984 calling citizens terrorists, dark forces is scary especially considering that in the 1980s they labeled Joshua Nkomo in similar words and what followed was a genocide that claimed over 20000 lives. Freedom of expression is now criminalised as speaking against the country, speaking against corruption, torture, kidnapping will leads one to be arrested, tortured and killed."Speaking about bad governance is not speaking against the country, no one has spoken against the country, we condemn corruption, misgovernance. 40 years after independence, citizens still can't enjoy freedom n peace and want us to remain silent."