Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
South African liberation Movement the African National Congress has dispatched Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to confront ZANU PF leader and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa over the alleged human rights abuses taking place in the country.

ANC Secretary Acie Magashule told South Africa media that his party was communication with the liberation party of Zimbabwe to find long lasting solution to the crises because the challenges of Zimbabwe have an effect on the South Africa and the rest of the SADC region.

Watch the video below:



Ibhetshu lika Zulu Secretary General Mbuso Fuzwayo has bemoaned the crackdown on human rights by the Mnangagwa led government.

"It is regrettably that 35 years after the end of genocide, the regime has resorted to its old tactics of kidnapping, torture, rape, robbery to those who hold different political opinion." Fuzwayo said. "Hate language which was used in 1984 calling citizens terrorists,  dark forces is scary especially considering that in the 1980s they labeled Joshua Nkomo in similar words and what followed was a genocide that claimed over 20000 lives. Freedom of expression is now criminalised as speaking against the country, speaking against corruption, torture, kidnapping will leads one to be arrested, tortured and killed.

"Speaking about bad governance is not speaking against the country, no one has spoken against the country, we condemn corruption, misgovernance. 40 years after independence, citizens still can't enjoy freedom n peace and want us to remain silent."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangawa's controversial baker reported to ZACC for stealing Bulawayo maize

33 mins ago | 197 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

1 hr ago | 1457 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 5548 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

3 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

3 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

3 hrs ago | 1015 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

3 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

7 hrs ago | 6615 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

7 hrs ago | 3583 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

7 hrs ago | 6273 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

7 hrs ago | 3508 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

7 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

7 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

7 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1120 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

7 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

7 hrs ago | 473 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 336 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

7 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

7 hrs ago | 1321 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

7 hrs ago | 751 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

7 hrs ago | 214 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 520 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

8 hrs ago | 911 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

8 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

8 hrs ago | 784 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

8 hrs ago | 519 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 785 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 982 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 327 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7761 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

22 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

22 hrs ago | 4924 Views

Fuel prices rise

22 hrs ago | 3147 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

22 hrs ago | 3619 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days