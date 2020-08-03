Mnangawa's controversial baker reported to ZACC for stealing Bulawayo maize

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Controversial Midlands miller Douglas Kwande has again invited limelight after Bulawayo whistleblowers wrote a letter to Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission complaining that he has been fraudulently benefiting from a GMB allocation of maize directed to Bulawayo.A letter seen by this reporter alleged that Kwande is receiving 1 000 tons a week which is meant for millers from Bulawayo and other Matabeleland regions yet he is a Gweru based miller who does not serve the Matabeleland market.Kwande became the talk of the country in February 2019 when the then Minister of Industry Mangaliso Ndlovu told the country that Kwande will be baking bread and supplying the whole country to ease the shortage of bread due to foreign currency shortages to import wheat.Read the full letter from the whistleblower below:We are a group of Ndebele Millers from the Matabeleland region who are meant to receive maize from Grain Marketing Board (GMB), however, our allocation is mopped up by Mr Douglas Kwande of DCK holdings who is receiving 1000 tons a week which is meant for millers from Bulawayo and other Matabeleland regions. Mr Kwande is a Gweru based miller who does not serve the Matabeleland market.Mr Kwande does not have the capacity to mill 1 000 tons a week, why and how does he receive more than he can account for and more than he can process? Mr Kwande then gives the excess maize to Bulawayo millers for tow milling purposes and sells the mealie meal in his DCK and Nyaningwe shops in USD prices outside Bulawayo. Mr Kwande goes back to the government to aim subsidy fees on maize meal sold in USD above the prescribed price.We believe that Mr Kwande is receiving maize from GMB through corrupt means, and equally double-dipping from the subsidy scheme. We laid a complaint with the late Minister Perence Shiri who advised us to contact your office for an investigation into the matter.We kindly request that you open an investigation into Mr Duglas Kwande, OCK Supermarkets and Nyaningwe and his maize meal transactions with GMB. Mr Kwande is disenfranchising the people of Bulawayo and robbing them of their maize meat allocation. The people of Bulawayo and Matabeleland are in dire need of affordable subsidy maize meal. We urge you to look into this issue urgently, please address the situation and PUT BULAWAYO FIRST ahead of selfish profiteering and corrupt practices.