'Zimbabwe human rights abuse videos and pics are old and fake' Governmnet says

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 hrs ago | Views
The Government of Zimbabwe has refuted allegations of human rights abuses which it says has been peddled by known political activists and misinformed individuals and global actors.

In a statement Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana said, "To set the record straight, there is no crisis or implosion in Zimbabwe. Neither has there been any abduction or war on citizens. Like any other country in the world, Zimbabwe has been enforcing COVID19 lockdown regulations intended to safeguard and protect the lives of all citizens. Where necessary, the law has been fairly applied."

Mangwana's statement comes at a time when the South African ruling party ANC made a statement that it is engaging ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa to deal with the Zimbabwe crisis.

Mangwana added that "doctored images, old video clips and highly exaggerated claims on social media all intended to paint a picture of a burning Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is peaceful and all citizens are free to go about their business as usual within the boundaries set by the Lockdown regulations"



Source - Byo24News

