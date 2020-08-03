Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

There is no crisis in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago
ZIMBABWE is yet again the target of a relentless attack from its detractors who want to create a non-existent crisis in the country when there is none as the nation is only observing stringent measures to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana has said.

In a statement Mr Nick Mangwana dismissed the unfounded reports, that have been ignited on social media platforms by opposition party activists who are working with some foreign organisations, that there is a crisis in Zimbabwe and reminded the region that the country's detractors, who have pilloried the nation since the turn of the millennium because of the land reform programme which redressed historical land imbalances, are at it again.

"To set the record straight, there is no crisis or implosion in Zimbabwe. Neither has there been any abduction or "war" on citizens. Like any other country in the world, Zimbabwe has been enforcing Covid-19 regulations intended to safeguard and protect the lives of all citizens. Where necessary, the law has been fairly applied," said Mr Mangwana. Zimbabwe, like most of the world countries, is observing a national lockdown to curb the spread of the fast spreading and deadly Covid-19 pandemic whch has killed more than 80 people in a very short space of time.

The measures that are regularly reviewed in light of the severity of the pandemic has forced Government to introduce a dusk to dawn curfew, a shorter working day, and the compulsory wearing of masks in public places, as well as observing hygienic practices and social distancing as prescribed by the World Health Organisation to mitigate the effects of the virus.

Under cover of the Covid-19 pandemic, opposition parties, working with some dark forces, have been trying to roll out demonstrations, that are not only illegal in as much as they breach the Covid-19 pandemic but also put people's lives at risk.

"Zimbabwe today, is peaceful and all citizens are free to go about their business as usual, within boundaries set by the lockdown regulations. His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Second Republic believes in upholding the rule of law and freedom of speech. Indeed, it is the freedom of speech that is being unfortunately abused by those who seek to push a sinister political agenda," he said.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days