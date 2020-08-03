Zimbabwe records 118 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe recorded an additional 118 Covid-19 cases yesterday, and three deaths, as the pandemic continues to take a huge toll on the country.This means Zimbabwe now has 4 339 and 84 deaths since Covid-19 broke out on March 20.Of the new cases, 117 were local transmissions and one returnee from South Africa.Harare Province topped with 45 cases followed by Matabeleland South with 37 cases, Bulawayo 8, Manicaland 6, Mashonaland West 5, Midlands 3, and Matabeleland North 13.The three deaths, which were registered in Bulawayo and Manicaland, involved two males aged 66 and 79, and a female aged 60. Yesterday, 1 798 tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests done since March to 142 219. Active cases are 2 991 while 1 264 recoveries have been recorded.