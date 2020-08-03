Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of plotting against Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
THE ructions consuming the ruling Zanu-PF are escalating, with the former liberation movement ramping up its investigations targeted at party bigwigs suspected of plotting against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF's secretary for security in the politburo, Lovemore Matuke, confirmed to the Daily News yesterday that the party had expanded its probe into the activities of a number of its senior officials - including those who stand accused of having worked with the organisers of last week's failed mass protests.

The party's Mashonaland West provincial chairperson, Ziyambi Ziyambi, also confirmed to the Daily News last night that Zanu-PF's security department was conducting a similar probe in the province.

This comes as there are widening fissures in the former liberation movement, which was split in the middle during the last few years in power of the country's late former president, Robert Mugabe - who was toppled from office by a stunning military coup in November 2017.

It also comes as the ruling party has suspended politburo member Cleveria Chizema and two of its senior officials in Matabeleland North, over a raft of allegations.

Matuke confirmed the suspension of the two officials in Matabeleland North, including youth league chairperson Tamuka Nyoni - for allegedly being involved with the thwarted July 31 protests.

"The investigations are still ongoing and the two from Matabeleland North, including the young boy (Nyoni) were suspended to allow the investigations to be completed.

"We want to see if the greediness that led them to accept the money had links to July 31 protests. It is from the investigations that we will be able to tell how widespread the issue was.

"We are relying on information in our files," Matuke told the Daily News.

Last week, the former liberation movement also suspended Chizema for allegedly being involved in organising the demos and for allegedly trying to drive a wedge between Mnangagwa and one of his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga.

Acting Zanu-PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said then that the politburo had suspended Chizema after she allegedly failed to report anti-Mnangagwa fliers that were delivered to her home in March this year.

"The member, Cleveria Chizema, did not report the matter … she clearly … vacillated in her responsibilities as a member of the politburo.

"For that reason, the politburo has directed that there be thorough investigations … on how the fliers were delivered to her home … when it happened in March and did not do anything other than trying to call other members to a meeting without disclosing its nature.

"Among one of their futile imaginations is that Chiwenga is planning a coup against Mnangagwa and that the two do not see eye to eye," Chinamasa said.

Mnangagwa himself has previously said that he was aware of a plot to remove him involving some Zanu-PF MPs whom he alleged were working with the opposition to impeach him in Parliament.

The failed July 31 mass demos have also unsettled Mashonland West province, where a number of Zanu-PF officials stand accused of supporting the protests.

Contacted by the Daily News to comment on the provincial probe, Ziyambi said he had heard about the list of suspects as he came out of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"I cannot say anything at the moment. I could exonerate or accuse people wrongly if I were to do so without evidence.

"So, I suggest that you get in touch with the secretary for security in the politburo," he said, referring the paper to Matuke for further comment.

Meanwhile, party insiders told the Daily News yesterday that there was currently "too much suspicion" within the brawling former liberation movement - to the extent that the party's recent provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meetings in Mashonaland Central, East, West and Midlands had been characterised by tension and harsh exchanges of words between rival factions.

"There are some legislators who are working with some opposition elements as well as others in the security sector to impeach the president.

"The matter has been brought to the attention of the president and the culprits are being investigated. MPs who are behind that are known and the fact that they are working with the opposition to impeach is also known.

"The president is well informed about all that's happening," one of the well-placed sources said.

During Mugabe's last few years in power, Mnangagwa was involved in a hammer and tongs war with the Generation 40 (G40) faction which had coalesced around the nonagenarian's erratic wife Grace.

The vicious brawling took a nasty turn when Mnangagwa was allegedly poisoned by his rivals during one of Mugabe's highly-divisive youth interface rallies in Gwanda in 2017.

Mnangagwa's fate was eventually sealed on November 6, 2017 when Mugabe fired his long-time lieutenant a few days after the then VP's allies had booed the irascible Grace during a tense rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

However, tables were dramatically turned on Mugabe when the military rolled in their tanks on November 15 of that year and deposed the long-ruling leader from power - which saw a number of alleged G40 kingpins fleeing into self-imposed exile soon afterwards.

But despite Mnangagwa's ascendancy to power, some ambitious bigwigs in the former liberation movement continue to stand accused of plotting to unseat the Zanu-PF leader.

This comes as political analysts have said a proposed   new law which seeks to empower Mnangagwa to handpick his deputies could see him deciding who takes over after him, both as Zanu-PF's and the country's new leader.

Parliament has just held public hearings across the country, ahead of Constitutional Amendment Number 2 Bill being debated in the august House - where it is expected to sail through as Zanu-PF enjoys a super majority.

At the same time, critics say the Bill - which seeks to introduce at least 27 amendments to the Constitution, including dropping the presidential election running mate clause - is retrogressive.

The running mate clause was supposed to become operational from the fast-approaching 2023 general elections, which Mnangagwa has already indicated he will participate in.

The Bill also intends to amend the country's supreme law to give Mnangagwa the power to appoint the prosecutor-general, extend the terms of retiring judges, increase the women's quota in Parliament by 10 years, create a youth quota in the National Assembly, and appoint more non-constituency ministers, among other things.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cost of under reporting covid-19 to look good is virus has spread to Zanu PF chefs too, no sacred cows

5 hrs ago | 772 Views

Zimbabwean state capture

5 hrs ago | 771 Views

Temba Mliswa backs General Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 2725 Views

Wife bashes hubby to death, boyfriend implicated

8 hrs ago | 2158 Views

ZANU PF shows ANC the middle finger

8 hrs ago | 4006 Views

PHOTO: G40 Kingpins meets ANC top leaders

9 hrs ago | 5125 Views

Zimbabweans reject political party regulation

10 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Zimbabwe records 118 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

11 hrs ago | 1390 Views

There is no crisis in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3740 Views

'Zimbabwe human rights abuse videos and pics are old and fake' Governmnet says

11 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Mnangagwa's controversial baker reported to ZACC for stealing Bulawayo maize

12 hrs ago | 4812 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

13 hrs ago | 4825 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

14 hrs ago | 14368 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

15 hrs ago | 3142 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

15 hrs ago | 5644 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

15 hrs ago | 3232 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

15 hrs ago | 793 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

15 hrs ago | 1682 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

15 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

19 hrs ago | 7379 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

19 hrs ago | 4414 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

19 hrs ago | 9698 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

19 hrs ago | 4936 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

19 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

19 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

19 hrs ago | 760 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

19 hrs ago | 476 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

19 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

19 hrs ago | 667 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

19 hrs ago | 1384 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

19 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

19 hrs ago | 3640 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

19 hrs ago | 581 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

19 hrs ago | 630 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 383 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

19 hrs ago | 286 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

19 hrs ago | 625 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

19 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

19 hrs ago | 1593 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

19 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

19 hrs ago | 350 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

19 hrs ago | 420 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

19 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

19 hrs ago | 760 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

19 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

19 hrs ago | 971 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

19 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

20 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

20 hrs ago | 214 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days