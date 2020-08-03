PHOTO: G40 Kingpins meets ANC top leaders

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former cabinet Ministers Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao and Walter Mzembi have met with the leadership of South Africa's African National Congress to give them a report on the human rights situation in Zimbabwe.The meeting was confirmed by ANC's Secretary-General Acie Magashule who said the party had met the exiled embers of ZAN U PF who explained the situation happening in the party.Magashule added that ANC President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa was in talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa with an aim of assisting in solving the internal challenges facing Zimbabwe.