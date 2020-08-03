Wife bashes hubby to death, boyfriend implicated

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Centenary, Mashonaland Central arrested a woman who allegedly bashed her husband to death before conniving with her boyfriend to burn the corpse at the garden on Tuesday.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed that KIngston Chitsinde (60) of Kadzungura village in Centenary was bashed to death by his wife Tendai Phiri (42) before conniving with Givemore Chipata (50) who tried to burn the body of the deceased in an attempt to down play the murder case."I can confirm a murder case in Centenary and investigations are underway," Mundembe said.Allegations are that the Phiri went to consult an apostolic prophet on the cause of their paralyzed child and upon her return she had a serious altercation with her now deceased husband.Phiri bashed Chitsinde to death and covered her with blankets, she subsquently went to pick her boyfriend Chipata who was also the deceased's friend.The two suspects hatched a plan to carry the dead body to the garden where Chipata set the body on fire.The corpse was partially burnt and Phiri went to the village head to report that her husband was missing.The village heard ordered villagers to search for Chitsinde and they found his dead body partially burnt at the garden.It is further alleged that the police interrogated the wife who confessed that she had killed her husband and her boyfriend helped her to dump the body at the garden before setting it on fire.Chitsinde's body is at Mvurwi hospital awaiting postmortem.