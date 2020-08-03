News / National
Temba Mliswa backs General Chiwenga
8 hrs ago | Views
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says the appointment of General Constantino Chiwenga as the Minister of health is commendable as it will bring order to the Ministry.
Mliswa, who is related to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said Zimbabweans need a dogmatic leader who will suppress their freedoms for the sake of progress.
"This country needs a dogmatic leader because democracy and its ideals such as freedom of speech we don't accept. The indiscipline is too much. Mugabe had a peaceful reign because he was dogmatic in dealing with us." Said Mliswa on Thursday. "This is the approach that informs the appointment of VP Chiwenga. He is a dogmatic leader who brings order for progress. We need the military to keep us in check; we need tough people who will do things to advance the cause of the country."
Mliswa urged Zimbabweans not to allow the country to degenerate to the level of Arab springs that removed some of the world's dictators.
"Currently we are hyped about #ZimbabweanLivesMatter but those lives have always mattered. What's the difference now? The real hashtag should be #AllLivesMatter. We must be mature enough to respect our constitution and not seek some Arab Spring scenarios here. That won't happen. No matter the frustrations out there let's be constitutionalists and wait for 2023 and vote our choices into power."
Mliswa, who is related to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said Zimbabweans need a dogmatic leader who will suppress their freedoms for the sake of progress.
Aren't you the same @TembaMliswa who frequented our offices in Johannesburg pleading for assistance with the Zimbabwe when President RG and the G40 faction isolated you? Don't change principles for convenience. We will speak against Mnangagwa in the same way we spoke on Pres RG. https://t.co/Siuc5u225u— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) August 4, 2020
Mliswa urged Zimbabweans not to allow the country to degenerate to the level of Arab springs that removed some of the world's dictators.
"Currently we are hyped about #ZimbabweanLivesMatter but those lives have always mattered. What's the difference now? The real hashtag should be #AllLivesMatter. We must be mature enough to respect our constitution and not seek some Arab Spring scenarios here. That won't happen. No matter the frustrations out there let's be constitutionalists and wait for 2023 and vote our choices into power."
Source - Byo24News