Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

13 more Covid-19 deaths in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A record 13 new deaths from Covid-19 were reported yesterday, but all were patients who died over the weekend or on Monday in the community or on admission to casualty at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals or other hospitals with the Covid-19 infection only established in post-mortems.

In its daily report last night, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said The 13 deaths were nine men and four women from Harare and Mashonaland West, with 12 of the deaths coming from Harare. On Wednesday three new deaths were reported, a 66-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman from Bulawayo and a 79-year-old man from Manicaland.

The number of new cases confirmed yesterday was 56, the lowest daily addition in recent days, with 54 of these within the community and two among quarantined returning residents.

This takes the total to 4 395 confirmed cases with 3 299, more than three quarters, being people infected within Zimbabwe.

Wednesday saw 118 new cases, down moderately on recent averages, with 117 being infections within Zimbabwe. Of the 3 299 local infections, 1 392 were in Harare with 51 deaths, over half the total, and 1 041 in Bulawayo with 23 deaths. Midlands remains in third place with 283 cases and five deaths.

Gweru is regarded as the Midlands epicentre. The growing seriousness of the pandemic in Harare is seeing far more adherence to public masking rules, although social distancing in queues is still variable.

South Africa has now ratcheted up 9 298 deaths from 529 877 confirmed cases with the global totals reaching yesterday 706 342 deaths and 18 752 917 confirmed cases.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps expensive jet...uses Air Zimbabwe

14 mins ago | 38 Views

SADC called to intervene in Zimbabwe's crisis

1 hr ago | 797 Views

WATCH:South Africa police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwean protestors

2 hrs ago | 3031 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sends special message to Zimbabwean women

3 hrs ago | 1116 Views

SADC praises Mnangagwa's leadership

4 hrs ago | 3633 Views

Covid-19 grounds Mnangagwa's ministers

4 hrs ago | 2994 Views

Tagwirei business empire faces tough times

4 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Zimdollar return premature, says Gono

4 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Strong institutions needed in fight against corruption

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mnangagwa's two-year rule: The verdict is 'total disaster'

4 hrs ago | 1326 Views

GNU best way out of Zimbabwe crisis

4 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Mozambican govt begs Zimbabwe for military rescue

4 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Fresh details emerge in Noic pipeline saga

4 hrs ago | 704 Views

Region turns heat on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1915 Views

ANC called upon to rely on credible sources

5 hrs ago | 480 Views

Ian Khama endorses #ZimbabweLivesMatter

5 hrs ago | 806 Views

Zimbabwe to be on the United Nations Security Council agenda

5 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Chamisa breathes fire

5 hrs ago | 4303 Views

COVID-19 wrecks Mpilo Hospital

5 hrs ago | 737 Views

Bulawayo city blames KSB pumps

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

BCC yet to receive devolution funds

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's tone-deaf speech: A tutorial on 'how not to lead'

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF's shamelessness know no bounds

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Residents stampede for subsidised roller meal

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Charamba freaks out over 'racist' US sanctions

5 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zanu-PF squeals over Tagwirei sanctions

5 hrs ago | 681 Views

Wife kills hubby, torches corpse

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bosso mull sabotage charges against its CEO

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Deputy Minister tests positive for Covid-19

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses crisis, implosion allegations

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

UBH still open to members of the public

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Namibia to keep distance from Mnangagwa abuses

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

No pay for striking nurses

5 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Air Force of Zimbabwe survived sanctions through research, development'

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Gumbura's rape jail sentence slashed

5 hrs ago | 760 Views

G40 fugitives in anti-Zimbabwe crusade

5 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa suspends Gata, Zesa board members

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

Darkest force in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 3772 Views

Cost of under reporting covid-19 to look good - virus spreads to Zanu PF chefs too, no sacred cows

14 hrs ago | 3355 Views

Zimbabwean state capture

15 hrs ago | 3416 Views

Temba Mliswa backs General Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 7003 Views

Wife bashes hubby to death, boyfriend implicated

17 hrs ago | 5211 Views

ZANU PF shows ANC the middle finger

18 hrs ago | 8735 Views

PHOTO: G40 Kingpins meets ANC top leaders

18 hrs ago | 10386 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of plotting against Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 10899 Views

Zimbabweans reject political party regulation

20 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Zimbabwe records 118 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

20 hrs ago | 1926 Views

There is no crisis in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 5309 Views

'Zimbabwe human rights abuse videos and pics are old and fake' Governmnet says

21 hrs ago | 2448 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days