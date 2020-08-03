Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gumbura's rape jail sentence slashed

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
RMG Independent End Time Message leader Robert Martin Gumbura on Wednesday had his jail sentence on four counts of rape reduced, but his legal team claims it was not enough and is now seeking to approach the Supreme Court on appeal.

Gumbura (63) was jailed effective 40 years following his conviction on four counts of rape and one count of illegally possessing pornographic material in 2014, but argued on appeal that the imprisonment term was patently disproportionate.

The High Court, sitting as an Appeals Court, agreed to reduce the sentence by half, finding that the trial court decision was a bit outrageous and unjust.

The defence team comprising Professor Lovemore Madhuku and Advocate Sylvester Hashiti had moved the court to reduce the jail term to 10 years on each count of rape and the counts to run concurrently, so that Gumbura would serve 10 years, which he has already served in terms of the law.

But Justice Felistus Chatukuta sitting with Justice Pisirayi Kwenda after hearing submissions from both the defence and prosecution counsel reduced the sentence to 25 years, of which five years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

This now leaves Gumbura with a 20-year jail term, with half of that sentence already served taking into account one-third remission. The reduction of the sentence gives Gumbura something to smile about after his first freedom bid hit a brick wall three years ago when the same court threw out his appeal.

Justice Charles Hungwe, then High Court judge and Justice Edith Mushore, sitting as an Appeals Court, confirmed Gumbura's conviction, saying the church leader was indeed a danger to society and deserved to be listed in the Register of Sex Offenders if there was any as a way of protecting children and women from abuse.

The judgment that was written by Justice Mushore, with the concurrence of Justice Hungwe read: "As far as I concern myself, appellant is a personification of what Professor Geoff Feltoe refers to as ''the Evil of Abuse'' (See Prof Feltoe's article title: Strengthening Our Law on Child Sexual Abuse) in which he makes calls for other protective measures such as a register of sex offenders."

She said Gumbura was a depraved individual who degraded and objectified his victims adding that, "He is clearly the stuff that nightmares are made of. In my view, the court a quo (lower court) correctly convicted appellant . . . The appeal against conviction on all counts is dismissed."

Gumbura had sought the High Court to set aside the lower court's decision and acquit him of the charges. He faced nine counts of raping six women and one of possessing pornographic material.

The trial magistrate found him guilty of four counts of rape and one of illegally possessing pornographic material.

For rape, Gumbura was sentenced to 50 years in prison before 10 years were conditionally set aside, leaving him to serve 40 years effectively. He was also jailed four months for breaching the Censorship and Entertainment Act. The sentence would run concurrently with the 40-year jail term.

It was the court's finding that Gumbura regularly used sex enhancement drugs and that he owned pornographic material which contained scenes of group sex. Gumbura prevailed over his victims by using death threats.
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps expensive jet...uses Air Zimbabwe

14 mins ago | 38 Views

SADC called to intervene in Zimbabwe's crisis

1 hr ago | 797 Views

WATCH:South Africa police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwean protestors

2 hrs ago | 3031 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sends special message to Zimbabwean women

3 hrs ago | 1116 Views

SADC praises Mnangagwa's leadership

4 hrs ago | 3633 Views

Covid-19 grounds Mnangagwa's ministers

4 hrs ago | 2994 Views

Tagwirei business empire faces tough times

4 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Zimdollar return premature, says Gono

4 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Strong institutions needed in fight against corruption

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mnangagwa's two-year rule: The verdict is 'total disaster'

4 hrs ago | 1326 Views

GNU best way out of Zimbabwe crisis

4 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Mozambican govt begs Zimbabwe for military rescue

4 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Fresh details emerge in Noic pipeline saga

4 hrs ago | 704 Views

Region turns heat on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1915 Views

ANC called upon to rely on credible sources

5 hrs ago | 480 Views

Ian Khama endorses #ZimbabweLivesMatter

5 hrs ago | 806 Views

Zimbabwe to be on the United Nations Security Council agenda

5 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Chamisa breathes fire

5 hrs ago | 4303 Views

COVID-19 wrecks Mpilo Hospital

5 hrs ago | 737 Views

Bulawayo city blames KSB pumps

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

BCC yet to receive devolution funds

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's tone-deaf speech: A tutorial on 'how not to lead'

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF's shamelessness know no bounds

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Residents stampede for subsidised roller meal

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Charamba freaks out over 'racist' US sanctions

5 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zanu-PF squeals over Tagwirei sanctions

5 hrs ago | 681 Views

Wife kills hubby, torches corpse

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bosso mull sabotage charges against its CEO

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Deputy Minister tests positive for Covid-19

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses crisis, implosion allegations

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

UBH still open to members of the public

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Namibia to keep distance from Mnangagwa abuses

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

No pay for striking nurses

5 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Air Force of Zimbabwe survived sanctions through research, development'

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

13 more Covid-19 deaths in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

G40 fugitives in anti-Zimbabwe crusade

5 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa suspends Gata, Zesa board members

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

Darkest force in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 3772 Views

Cost of under reporting covid-19 to look good - virus spreads to Zanu PF chefs too, no sacred cows

14 hrs ago | 3355 Views

Zimbabwean state capture

15 hrs ago | 3416 Views

Temba Mliswa backs General Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 7003 Views

Wife bashes hubby to death, boyfriend implicated

17 hrs ago | 5211 Views

ZANU PF shows ANC the middle finger

18 hrs ago | 8735 Views

PHOTO: G40 Kingpins meets ANC top leaders

18 hrs ago | 10386 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of plotting against Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 10899 Views

Zimbabweans reject political party regulation

20 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Zimbabwe records 118 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

20 hrs ago | 1926 Views

There is no crisis in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 5309 Views

'Zimbabwe human rights abuse videos and pics are old and fake' Governmnet says

21 hrs ago | 2448 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days