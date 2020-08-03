Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's govt dismisses crisis, implosion allegations

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THERE is no crisis or implosion in the country, neither has there been any abduction or "war" on citizens, secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana has said. Rather, like any other country in the world, Zimbabwe has been enforcing Covid-19 lockdown regulations intended to safeguard and protect the lives of all citizens where necessary, the law has been fairly applied.

Mr Mangwana said the Government has taken note of false allegations of human rights abuse and "crisis" in the country being peddled by known political activists and misinformed individuals and global actors.

"To set the record straight, there is no crisis or implosion in Zimbabwe. Neither has there been any abduction or 'war' on citizens. Like any other country in the world, Zimbabwe has been enforcing Covid-19 lockdown regulations intended to safeguard and protect the lives of all citizens where necessary, the law has been fairly applied," he said.

The permanent secretary said the peddling of the falsehoods is a deliberate attempt to smear the country's image betrayed by the use of doctored images, old video clips and highly exaggerated claims on social media, all intended to paint a picture of a burning Zimbabwe.

Nothing could be further from the truth, said Mr Mangwana. He said Zimbabwe today is peaceful and all citizens are free to go about their business as usual, within boundaries set by the lockdown regulations.

"His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Second Republic believes in upholding the rule of law and freedom of speech. Indeed, it is this freedom of speech that is unfortunately being abused by those who seek to push a sinister political agenda," he said.

Government, Mr Mangwana said, calls on its counterparts in the region and internationally not to lose sight of the fact that Zimbabwe has for long, suffered efforts to destabilise it by external forces that have a bone to chew with the country since the historic land reform programme. He said these efforts have in the past taken many forms, from attempted insurgency to the current organised smear campaign using blatantly false claims.

"Such smear campaigns are not unique to Zimbabwe and have been employed in other countries over the years," said Mr Mangwana.

"We urge those who wish us well to continue to partner us in developing our country. On our part, we will continue on the reform pathway that we are on to ensure a prosperous and democratic Zimbabwe for all citizens."

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days