Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Deputy Minister tests positive for Covid-19

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
DEPUTY Minister for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in self-isolation. He also appealed to those that were in contact with him to immediately go for testing.

Machakaire, who becomes the third parliamentarian, but first minister to go public with his Covid-19 status after Ruth Labode and Tongai Mnangagwa, took to his Facebook timeline to announce the test results.

Machakaire said in pandemic times like now, privacy concerns ought to be balanced with efforts to protect others, hence his decision to be responsible by going public and alerting those whom he has been in contact with to go for testing and reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

He said self-isolation was a painful process, as it separates one from their loved ones.

"Unfortunately, the current news is not good and our nation is in the midst of an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases. Infection rates are quite alarming and in the past week alone we've seen a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 deaths. I have also tested positive for Covid-19 and I have since self-isolated. In times of a pandemic, privacy concerns must be balanced with efforts to protect others. I have decided to be responsible and I am appealing to everyone I have been in contact with recently to go and get tested, self-isolate and seek necessary help," said Machakaire.

"This is a painful journey; it separates you from your loved ones. Self-isolation is not easy at all. The kids want to play with you, but you can't entertain them," he wrote. He assured everyone that his health and of those that have been infected by the virus will soon be restored and urged citizens to stick to the three Ws, Wear your mask, Wash your hands and Watch your distance.

"I pray for everyone's safety and well-being. I do not wish this for anyone. For those who are already affected, let's continue to pray together and hope for a better tomorrow. Our health will soon be restored. Those who care for us are in a difficult situation because when they call to check on us, at times answering the phone is very difficult as one will be in a lot of pain. Do not give up on us, send messages when the time is right we will respond. Let's stick to the '3 Ws'," Machakaire wrote.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

George Charamba exposed by Trevor Ncube's newspaper

5 mins ago | 7 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps expensive jet...uses Air Zimbabwe

53 mins ago | 435 Views

SADC called to intervene in Zimbabwe's crisis

2 hrs ago | 1297 Views

WATCH:South Africa police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwean protestors

3 hrs ago | 3779 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sends special message to Zimbabwean women

4 hrs ago | 1341 Views

SADC praises Mnangagwa's leadership

4 hrs ago | 4015 Views

Covid-19 grounds Mnangagwa's ministers

5 hrs ago | 3376 Views

Tagwirei business empire faces tough times

5 hrs ago | 3171 Views

Zimdollar return premature, says Gono

5 hrs ago | 3657 Views

Strong institutions needed in fight against corruption

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa's two-year rule: The verdict is 'total disaster'

5 hrs ago | 1446 Views

GNU best way out of Zimbabwe crisis

5 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Mozambican govt begs Zimbabwe for military rescue

5 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Fresh details emerge in Noic pipeline saga

5 hrs ago | 766 Views

Region turns heat on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2084 Views

ANC called upon to rely on credible sources

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

Ian Khama endorses #ZimbabweLivesMatter

5 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zimbabwe to be on the United Nations Security Council agenda

5 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Chamisa breathes fire

5 hrs ago | 4798 Views

COVID-19 wrecks Mpilo Hospital

5 hrs ago | 790 Views

Bulawayo city blames KSB pumps

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

BCC yet to receive devolution funds

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa's tone-deaf speech: A tutorial on 'how not to lead'

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF's shamelessness know no bounds

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Residents stampede for subsidised roller meal

5 hrs ago | 290 Views

Charamba freaks out over 'racist' US sanctions

5 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zanu-PF squeals over Tagwirei sanctions

5 hrs ago | 740 Views

Wife kills hubby, torches corpse

5 hrs ago | 429 Views

Bosso mull sabotage charges against its CEO

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses crisis, implosion allegations

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

UBH still open to members of the public

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Namibia to keep distance from Mnangagwa abuses

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

No pay for striking nurses

5 hrs ago | 598 Views

'Air Force of Zimbabwe survived sanctions through research, development'

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Gumbura's rape jail sentence slashed

5 hrs ago | 817 Views

13 more Covid-19 deaths in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

G40 fugitives in anti-Zimbabwe crusade

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa suspends Gata, Zesa board members

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Darkest force in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 3809 Views

Cost of under reporting covid-19 to look good - virus spreads to Zanu PF chefs too, no sacred cows

15 hrs ago | 3379 Views

Zimbabwean state capture

15 hrs ago | 3454 Views

Temba Mliswa backs General Chiwenga

18 hrs ago | 7079 Views

Wife bashes hubby to death, boyfriend implicated

18 hrs ago | 5243 Views

ZANU PF shows ANC the middle finger

18 hrs ago | 8839 Views

PHOTO: G40 Kingpins meets ANC top leaders

19 hrs ago | 10457 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of plotting against Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 11004 Views

Zimbabweans reject political party regulation

20 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Zimbabwe records 118 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

21 hrs ago | 1935 Views

There is no crisis in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 5322 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days