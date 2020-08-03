Bosso mull sabotage charges against its CEO

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube is set to be charged for allegedly working against the interests of the club. Dube allegedly failed to inform the club's leadership about a US$50 000 cash offer from Tanzanian side Azam for the services of Prince Dube, whose contract expires in December.The free-spending East African outfit, which is home to former Highlanders' utility player Bruce Kangwa, is eager to add firepower to its ranks after finishing the just-ended season third, 18 points behind league champions Simba Stars, who hauled 88 points.Azam formally emailed their offer to Bosso on May 25, but it is alleged Dube did not inform the club's executive about the Tanzanians' interest, but instead informed Prince's uncle Mkhokheli Dube, who is also a Highlanders' player.Sources privy to the matter told Chronicle Sport that the executive and board were livid upon hearing that Dube had been sitting on official club correspondence instead of relaying it to the leadership, especially since Prince's contract is expiring in December. This is where the sabotage charges are being considered against Dube in view of the club's precarious financial position."It's a fact that the club is desperate for money now following NetOne's sponsorship withdrawal, which has left the club in danger of failing to meet players' salaries and even sinking into oblivion. It was not his (Nhlanhla) business to turn down that offer, but the executive was supposed to be informed and then a collective decision made on whether to accept the offer or ask the suitors to review their offer upwards. Now the club risks losing both the money and the player because he can choose to run down his contract and then go for free. Remember the Fifa international transfer window is closing in a few weeks time," said a source.Azam scout and player intermediary George Deda, who had facilitated the deal, confirmed that they formally wrote to Highlanders in May and are still waiting for a response to their offer."We sent a formal offer for the services of Prince Dube. We addressed that communication to the Highlanders' chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube, who informed us that that the player is handled by one Mkhokheli Dube, who was also sent the offer. While we note that time is running out, we are still waiting to hear from Highlanders. I can't comment on what is happening in their house, but our offer still stands. We will be happy to at least hear the club's position," said Deda, who also facilitated Kangwa's move to Azam.Azam had reportedly drafted a US$20 000 a year three-year contract for the Zimbabwe Under-23 captain. Contacted for a comment Bosso CEO Dube said: "I will be waiting for the charges to be preferred."