Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Residents stampede for subsidised roller meal

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
GwERu and Bulawayo residents yesterday risked contracting the deadly coronavirus as they jostled to buy subsidised roller meal at DCK supermarkets.

Police in riot gear and soldiers had a torrid time trying to control the swelling crowds at DCK Supermarket in Gweru where the roller meal was being sold at the gazetted price of $70 at a time some retail shops are charging as much as uS$5 for the product.

Inside the DCK shop in Gweru, security staff struggled to ensure customers maintain order as they got closer to the tills.

Retail shop owner Douglas Kwande confirmed that his security personnel was overwhelmed.

"we had to call for reinforcements to manage the situation. The customers were trying to beat the 3pm closing time resulting in the stampede," he said.

In Bulawayo, the businessman dispatched a truck which sold the roller meal in high-density suburbs.

Residents of Cowdray Park and Nkulamane also stampeded to buy the basic commodity without the hustle of going into the central business district of the second capital.

Kwande told Southern Eye that he would supply hospitals in Bulawayo, Harare, Kwekwe, Masvingo and Chitungwiza with the subsidised roller meal to ensure health workers and those in self-isolation got the staple at their door steps.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

George Charamba exposed by Trevor Ncube's newspaper

5 mins ago | 7 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps expensive jet...uses Air Zimbabwe

54 mins ago | 445 Views

SADC called to intervene in Zimbabwe's crisis

2 hrs ago | 1303 Views

WATCH:South Africa police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwean protestors

3 hrs ago | 3791 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sends special message to Zimbabwean women

4 hrs ago | 1343 Views

SADC praises Mnangagwa's leadership

4 hrs ago | 4021 Views

Covid-19 grounds Mnangagwa's ministers

5 hrs ago | 3384 Views

Tagwirei business empire faces tough times

5 hrs ago | 3176 Views

Zimdollar return premature, says Gono

5 hrs ago | 3663 Views

Strong institutions needed in fight against corruption

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa's two-year rule: The verdict is 'total disaster'

5 hrs ago | 1447 Views

GNU best way out of Zimbabwe crisis

5 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Mozambican govt begs Zimbabwe for military rescue

5 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Fresh details emerge in Noic pipeline saga

5 hrs ago | 766 Views

Region turns heat on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2087 Views

ANC called upon to rely on credible sources

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

Ian Khama endorses #ZimbabweLivesMatter

5 hrs ago | 927 Views

Zimbabwe to be on the United Nations Security Council agenda

5 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Chamisa breathes fire

5 hrs ago | 4811 Views

COVID-19 wrecks Mpilo Hospital

5 hrs ago | 791 Views

Bulawayo city blames KSB pumps

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

BCC yet to receive devolution funds

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa's tone-deaf speech: A tutorial on 'how not to lead'

5 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF's shamelessness know no bounds

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Charamba freaks out over 'racist' US sanctions

5 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zanu-PF squeals over Tagwirei sanctions

5 hrs ago | 740 Views

Wife kills hubby, torches corpse

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

Bosso mull sabotage charges against its CEO

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

Deputy Minister tests positive for Covid-19

5 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses crisis, implosion allegations

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

UBH still open to members of the public

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Namibia to keep distance from Mnangagwa abuses

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

No pay for striking nurses

5 hrs ago | 599 Views

'Air Force of Zimbabwe survived sanctions through research, development'

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Gumbura's rape jail sentence slashed

5 hrs ago | 817 Views

13 more Covid-19 deaths in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

G40 fugitives in anti-Zimbabwe crusade

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa suspends Gata, Zesa board members

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Darkest force in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 3810 Views

Cost of under reporting covid-19 to look good - virus spreads to Zanu PF chefs too, no sacred cows

15 hrs ago | 3379 Views

Zimbabwean state capture

15 hrs ago | 3455 Views

Temba Mliswa backs General Chiwenga

18 hrs ago | 7080 Views

Wife bashes hubby to death, boyfriend implicated

18 hrs ago | 5243 Views

ZANU PF shows ANC the middle finger

18 hrs ago | 8839 Views

PHOTO: G40 Kingpins meets ANC top leaders

19 hrs ago | 10457 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of plotting against Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 11004 Views

Zimbabweans reject political party regulation

20 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Zimbabwe records 118 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

21 hrs ago | 1935 Views

There is no crisis in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 5322 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days