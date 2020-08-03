Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa breathes fire

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa for labelling innocent citizens as terrorists after they expressed anger over his maladministration.

Chamisa accused Mnangagwa of using a primitive way of governance.

Speaking for the first time after visiting a number of victims of State-sponsored abductions, torture and arrests in the last week, Chamisa said it was not proper for activists to "stay in mountains" fleeing the regime in a free country.

Chamisa, who has been on leave mourning the death of his mother who passed on last month, is expected back in office today at a time dozens of citizens are in hiding facing arrest for allegedly participating or calling for the July 31 protests .

"It is not proper to have people in a supposedly free Zimbabwe who are not sleeping in their homes peacefully and are wanted not for anything criminal, but for demanding accountability and end to corruption," Chamisa said.

"We have brutality of innocent citizens by State agents and it is sad. But we will smile soon. I sense victory, our sorrows will turn into joy, celebrations are not far away, and change is coming."

He said the country was faced with a multifaceted crisis including COVID-19 and corruption, adding that "the centre no longer holds", hence the need for action to get Zimbabwe out of the woods.

"How does a citizen who is asking for accountability get accused of being a terrorist? How do you say you want to flush out terrorists? How do you label Zimbabweans terrorists for differing with you?

"This whole thing of abductions, torture and arrests are all primitive instruments of governance. Let's fix our legitimacy, reforms and define our solutions," Chamisa said.

He said the centre was no longer holding in Zimbabwe and people must work to ensure that things are back in line.

"This is not time for brutality or violence against the people, Zimbabwean lives matter, now we can't breathe. We have a survival crisis, a livelihood crisis. Nothing is working and it is not a partisan issue.

"It is not about MDC or Zanu-PF; it is about Zimbabwe and our collective dignity as a people. It is our being that is under attack and there is no need for point scoring," the country's main opposition leader said.

"This is the struggle of being a Zimbabwean. We are hopeless, jobless, homeless, cashless and lifeless too. This must stop. We can't continue like this when young people are being robbed of their future."

He said Zimbabwe had everything good except leadership and that it was time to correct that without "rancour or anger like what (Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick) Chinamasa and Mnangagwa are doing".

"Finger pointing is never a solution in circumstances of national challenges," he said. "Instead of shooting the messenger, they must understand the message. Zimbabwe can't breathe and Zimbabwean lives matter.

"It is about the message not the messenger. It's not about who said it, but what is said. It's not good for any sane leader to label any of our citizens as terrorists. It is a sad indictment and it is actually an act of terrorism for anyone to call others terrorists."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps expensive jet...uses Air Zimbabwe

9 mins ago | 10 Views

SADC called to intervene in Zimbabwe's crisis

1 hr ago | 728 Views

WATCH:South Africa police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwean protestors

2 hrs ago | 2946 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sends special message to Zimbabwean women

3 hrs ago | 1089 Views

SADC praises Mnangagwa's leadership

4 hrs ago | 3577 Views

Covid-19 grounds Mnangagwa's ministers

4 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Tagwirei business empire faces tough times

4 hrs ago | 2727 Views

Zimdollar return premature, says Gono

4 hrs ago | 3224 Views

Strong institutions needed in fight against corruption

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa's two-year rule: The verdict is 'total disaster'

4 hrs ago | 1303 Views

GNU best way out of Zimbabwe crisis

4 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Mozambican govt begs Zimbabwe for military rescue

4 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Fresh details emerge in Noic pipeline saga

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

Region turns heat on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1896 Views

ANC called upon to rely on credible sources

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

Ian Khama endorses #ZimbabweLivesMatter

4 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimbabwe to be on the United Nations Security Council agenda

4 hrs ago | 1221 Views

COVID-19 wrecks Mpilo Hospital

4 hrs ago | 719 Views

Bulawayo city blames KSB pumps

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

BCC yet to receive devolution funds

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa's tone-deaf speech: A tutorial on 'how not to lead'

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF's shamelessness know no bounds

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Residents stampede for subsidised roller meal

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Charamba freaks out over 'racist' US sanctions

5 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zanu-PF squeals over Tagwirei sanctions

5 hrs ago | 675 Views

Wife kills hubby, torches corpse

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Bosso mull sabotage charges against its CEO

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Deputy Minister tests positive for Covid-19

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses crisis, implosion allegations

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

UBH still open to members of the public

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Namibia to keep distance from Mnangagwa abuses

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

No pay for striking nurses

5 hrs ago | 540 Views

'Air Force of Zimbabwe survived sanctions through research, development'

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

Gumbura's rape jail sentence slashed

5 hrs ago | 753 Views

13 more Covid-19 deaths in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

G40 fugitives in anti-Zimbabwe crusade

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mnangagwa suspends Gata, Zesa board members

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Darkest force in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 3770 Views

Cost of under reporting covid-19 to look good - virus spreads to Zanu PF chefs too, no sacred cows

14 hrs ago | 3350 Views

Zimbabwean state capture

14 hrs ago | 3415 Views

Temba Mliswa backs General Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 6995 Views

Wife bashes hubby to death, boyfriend implicated

17 hrs ago | 5205 Views

ZANU PF shows ANC the middle finger

18 hrs ago | 8719 Views

PHOTO: G40 Kingpins meets ANC top leaders

18 hrs ago | 10378 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of plotting against Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 10889 Views

Zimbabweans reject political party regulation

20 hrs ago | 2351 Views

Zimbabwe records 118 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

20 hrs ago | 1926 Views

There is no crisis in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 5307 Views

'Zimbabwe human rights abuse videos and pics are old and fake' Governmnet says

20 hrs ago | 2447 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days